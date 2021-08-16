Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: India on verge of famous Lord's victory, need 6 wickets in final session (Day 5, Tea)

Indian bowlers gave another tremendous performance as the visitors now need six wickets in the final session to win the second Test against England here at iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday. At Tea, England's score read 67/4 after 22 overs in the second innings, still needing to bat 38 overs in the second session to save the match and 205 runs to win the contest. Joe Root (33* off 57) is again fighting the lone battle for England as he frustrated the Indian bowling attack throughout the second session of the final day.

India got to the flying start after Bumrah removed Burns off the third ball of the second innings. The ball took the leading edge of the Englishman and looped gently to cover. In just next over, Shami got Sibley's outside edge and Indians were all over the hosts as both English openers were gone in space of 10 deliveries. Haseeb Hameed tried to stand the wave for England but senior pacer Ishant Sharma did the trick for visitors as he trapped him for LBW. Hameed walked back for 9 off 45.

During the last ball of the second session, Ishant again did the trick for India as he removed Jonny Bairstow (2 off 24) at the stroke of tea. Earlier, nine balls into the post-lunch session, India captain Virat Kohli declared the visitors' second innings and set England a target of 272 off 60 overs on the final day.

India declared with a score of 298/8 in the second innings. Shami (56* off 70) and Bumrah (34* off 64) frustrated the English bowling attack throughout the final morning as they added 89 crucial runs for the 9th wicket and gave India the upper hand going into the final two sessions. Brief Scores: India 364 and 286/8; England 391 (Joe Root 33, Haseeb Hameed 9; Ishant Sharma 2-6). (ANI)

