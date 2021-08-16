The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of the final day of the second Test between India and England at Lord's.

*Post-match press conference copies from Lord's.

Advertisement

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-LD TEA England 67/4 at tea as India sniff victory London, Aug 16 (PTI) India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah achieved the unthinkable by first batting England out of contest and then leaving the hosts in tatters at 67 for 4 at tea on day five of the second Test.

SPO-CRI-AFGHAN-TALIBAN Taliban love and support cricket, I don't see game suffering under their rule: ACB CEO By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Cricket will not be a casualty in the wake of drastic political change in Afghanistan, assured country's cricket board CEO Hamid Shinwari, saying the Taliban ''love'' and ''support'' the game.

SPO-SWIM-SAJAN-TREATMENT Swimmer Sajan Prakash to undergo two-week treatment for long-standing neck issue By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash will take some time off from the swimming pool to undergo a two-week Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala for a long-standing neck issue. SPO-WREST-IND-WORLD-LD JR Wrestlers Baliyan, Deepak move to semifinals of junior world championship Ufa (Russia), Aug 16 (PTI) Wrestlers Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Deepak (97kg) were on Monday outplayed in their respective semifinals of the junior world championship and will fight for bronze medals, here.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-RATHOUR Rathour defends Indian batters, says runs will flow from their bats soon London, Aug 16 (PTI) Batting coach Vikran Rathour has defended the faltering Indian willow-wielders, saying lean patches are part and parcel of the game and it's a matter of time before runs start flowing from their bats again.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi finishes second at qualifiers, books spot for Women's British Open Carnoustie, Aug 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok qualified for the AIG Women's British Open after carding a superb two-under 68 to grab the second place at the 18-hole Qualifiers at Panmure Golf Club here.

SPO-GOLF-TVESA Tvesa finishes T-67th in Scottish Open as O’Toole wins title Dumbarnie Links (Scotland), Aug 16 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open with a final round of 75 that saw her finish Tied-67th here.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-MOEEN I'm enjoying myself, my game and challenges: Mooen Ali London, Aug 16 (PTI) England all-rounder Moeen Ali is relishing every bit of his Test return in the ongoing second match of the series against India at Lord's here, saying at this stage of his career he just wants to take it easy and enjoy the game.

SPO-CRI-MUMBAI-OMAN-TOUR Mulani to lead Mumbai on Oman tour Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shams Mulani will lead a 14-member Mumbai cricket team on a tour of Oman during which it is scheduled to play three T20 and as many 50-over games against the hosts. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri finishes 46th, retains PGA card for 2021-22 Greensboro, Aug 16 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri survived some tense moments on the final day to end the Wyndham Championship with an even par 70, which was enough to ensure a full PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

SPO-GOLF-IND-CAZOO Sharma finishes T-9, records second Top-10 of 2021 season Kent (UK), Aug 16 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma got off to a flying start with four birdies in the first seven holes in the last round to finish a creditable tied ninth, only his second top-10 outing of the year, at the Cazoo Classic golf tournament here. SPO-PM-OLY-FELCITATION PM Modi meets with India Olympic contingent New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted the Olympic-returned Indian athletes for breakfast at his residence, a day after lauding their memorable performance at the Tokyo Games from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

SPO-HANDBALL-PHL-TEAM Premier Handball League announces Garvit Gujarat as the first franchise team of the league New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Garvit Gujarat as the first team to compete at the inaugural edition of six-team event scheduled next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)