Left Menu

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois signs new five year contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid C. F. and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have agreed on an extension to the player's contract which will see him remain at the Spanish club for the next five seasons, up until June 2026.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:15 IST
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois signs new five year contract with Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois and Florentino Perez (Photo: Twitter/Real Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid C. F. and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have agreed on an extension to the player's contract which will see him remain at the Spanish club for the next five seasons, up until June 2026. Courtois has helped the Los Blancos to three pieces of silverware: a Club World Cup, a LaLiga title and a Spanish Super Cup. The 2019/2020 season proved to be his best in terms of appearances (43) and he played a key role after claiming the league's Zamora Trophy.

La Liga giants signed Thibaut Courtois from English club Chelsea in 2018 for £35 million ($48m), having previously spent three years on loan with their city rivals Atletico. He has made 130 appearances in all competitions and has kept 52 clean sheets for Real Madrid till now. "Real Madrid C. F. and Thibaut Courtois have agreed an extension to the player's contract which will see him remain at the club for the next five seasons, up until 30 June 2026," the Spanish club wrote in an official statement.

Courtois signed his contract renewal at Real Madrid City, joined by club president Florentino Perez. Following the signing, he was presented with a jersey bearing his name and the number 2026. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021