ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule to be announced on August 17

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule will be announced at a digital show on Tuesday, ICC has said. World Cup is scheduled to be held between October 17 and November 14 in Oman and UAE.

Isa Guha will be joined by Daren Sammy and Dinesh Karthik on the digital show to preview the mega-event on T20worldcup.com and the ICC Cricket app from 9 am Dubai time (+4 GMT) on August 17. All three stars have been part of the T20 World Cup-winning teams in the past - Karthik in 2007 with India, Guha in 2009 with England and Daren Sammy twice as captain with West Indies in 2012 and 2016.

"I have enjoyed watching and commentating on T20 cricket from around the world, and I'm really excited to be part of a show around the schedule announcement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," said Isa Guha in a release by ICC. "It will also be a good opportunity to catch up with my friends and colleagues on the circuit - Daren Sammy and Dinesh Karthik, as we look ahead to the tournament and discuss all the match-ups." "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a pinnacle event in the T20 format," said Daren Sammy. "We've had the pleasure of lifting the trophy twice and I'm sure the West Indies will be one of the favourites to win once again. I know fans back home and in the rest of the world are waiting with enthusiasm for this event. I look forward to being a part of this show and discussing the schedule."

"The schedule announcement takes us one step closer to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and is the point from where teams start chalking out their final plans," said Dinesh Karthik. "Players in the T20 format have only gotten more skillful over the past five years since the last edition, and I bet we are in for some scintillating performances and nerve-wracking thrillers." The groups for the T20 World Cup event have already been announced. Eight teams will contest the first round for a spot in the Super 12 - Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka will form Group A while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the second round of the event.

In Group 1 of Super 12, West Indies England, Australia and South Africa will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B from Round 1. Group 2 will comprise India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan along with the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A from Round 1. (ANI)

