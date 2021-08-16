Left Menu

India beat England by 151 runs to win second Test

India beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series here on Monday.Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33.

Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33. India had 60 overs to bowl out England and the task was made possible by an all-round effort from the pacers. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets including the final one. India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand to take India to 298 for eight before declaration came shortly after lunch. Resuming the day at 181 for six, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a sensational stand to defy the hosts.

It was Shami's second fifty in international cricket. Brief scores: India: 364 all out and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammad Shami 56 not out; Mark Wood 3/51) England 1st innings: 391 all out and 120 all out in 51.5 overs (Joe Root 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/33, Ishant Sharma 2/13, Mohammad Siraj 4/32).

