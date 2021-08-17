Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Barca can escape financial hole in 18 months, president says

FC Barcelona can reverse their poor financial situation within a year and a half, president Joan Laporta told a news conference on Monday, after saying the club ended last year 451 million euros ($531 million) in the red. "I reckon that in a couple of years the club will be healthy," he told reporters, adding that the team have many potential sponsorship deals open to them.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova out of Cincinnati event due to visa issues

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has withdrawn from this week's Cincinnati event due to visa issues that she hopes to have sorted out in time so she can compete in the U.S. Open, the Russian said on Monday. Pavlyuchenkova, who fell in the second round last week in Montreal, was the 16th seed in Cincinnati and scheduled to play her opening match against American Bernarda Pera on Tuesday.

Tennis-Osaka leaves press conference in tears

A tearful Naomi Osaka briefly left a press conference in Cincinnati on Monday after her relationship with the journalists was put under the spotlight by a reporter who accused her of using the media when it suits her. Osaka has lately had a strained relationship with sections of the media, saying her mental health is adversely impacted by certain lines of questioning.

Soccer-U.S. soccer great Lloyd calls time on storied career

Two-times Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, one of the greatest women's soccer players to ever grace the game, has announced her retirement, U.S. Soccer said on Monday. The 39-year-old Lloyd, who was twice named the FIFA Women's Player of the Year, became the second-most capped player in world soccer history (312) during a career that also includes two Olympic gold medals.

Tennis-Federer to have knee surgery, has 'glimmer of hope' for return

Roger Federer will miss the upcoming U.S. Open and be sidelined for many months because he needs more knee surgery, an operation that the Swiss great said on Sunday will give him a "glimmer of hope" that he can resume his glittering career. The 40-year-old Federer, speaking on a video posted to his Instagram account, said doctors told him that in order to feel better for the medium- to long-term, he would need surgery on the knee that he injured again during the grass court season.

Tennis-Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis. While the men's ATP Tour has publicly encouraged players to get vaccinated, the 23-year-old Greek is among those who still have reservations.

Motorcycling-Vinales signs for Aprilia MotoGP team after Yamaha fall-out

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales will race for Aprilia next season after falling out with Yamaha, the Italian team announced on Monday. The 26-year-old was suspended by the Yamaha factory team last week and withdrawn from Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix for allegedly trying to destroy his bike's engine at the previous race.

Paralympics-Dream over for Afghan athletes trapped in Kabul

Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent Afghanistan at a Paralympic Games when they start in Tokyo this month, but her dream has been shattered amid the country's turmoil. The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee's London-based Chef de Mission Arian Sadiqi told Reuters on Monday that the country's two athletes would not be able to attend the Games that commence on Aug. 24.

Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators, organisers say

The Tokyo Paralympics will take place generally without spectators, organisers said on Monday, as the government was set to prolong COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital and other regions that will run through the Games. Organisers said municipalities will still be able to have schoolchildren attend events as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are implemented, while taking into account the wishes of caregivers.

MLB roundup: Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice in return for Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered four hits, including a pair of solo home runs, in his return from a 13-game absence because of a left shoulder injury, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. Tatis also doubled, singled, drove in four runs and scored three while playing right field. Tatis played shortstop in 223 of his previous 226 MLB starts, and was the designated hitter in the other three.

