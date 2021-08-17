Left Menu

NFL-Falcons say they are first in league to reach 100% vaccination rate

All players on the Atlanta Falcons have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the team said on Monday, adding that it was the first National Football League (NFL) club to see all of its players inoculated.

17-08-2021
All players on the Atlanta Falcons have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the team said on Monday, adding that it was the first National Football League (NFL) club to see all of its players inoculated. The players' vaccination status means they will not be subject to daily testing and will not have to wear masks around the team's facilities.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been a source of contention for some in the league, as a handful of top players have bristled at publicly disclosing their status. The NFL informed clubs last month that COVID-19 outbreaks among non-vaccinated players during the 2021 season could lead to forfeits and loss of pay if games cannot be rescheduled, after juggling multiple schedule changes last season to carry out its full slate of games.

Earlier this month, head coach Bruce Arians of the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers told reporters he expects the team to be close to 100% vaccinated for its season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.

