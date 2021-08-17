Left Menu

Sao Paulo GP organizers request date change to F1

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 17-08-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 09:20 IST
Sao Paulo GP organizers request date change to F1

The organisers of Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix requested a date change for the event but assuring that the race will go on this year.

Authorities wish the race, set to be held on November 7th, is pushed back a week, to be held on November 14th, a day before a national holiday. Given the pandemic outbreak, the 2020 edition of Brazil GP was not held and there were doubts that the country would host F1 again, as it would be the last race under the old contract Interlagos had with then Formula One Management.

With a new promoter and a new contract, the race was re branded as Sao Paulo Grand Prix and the Governor Joao Doria, asserted that, thanks to the vaccination rate at his state, the event could even have 100 percent fan capacity.

Sao Paulo GP was originally set for November 14th, but then moved to one week earlier to fit with Americas races in the United States (24th October) and Mexico (31st October), making room for Australia's race that would be held on 21st November but later was cancelled. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
4
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021