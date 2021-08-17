Left Menu

Naomi Osaka breaks down at first presser since Olympics

The 23-year-old broke down during a press conference at the Cincinnati Open on Monday when local reporter Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty appeared to confront her about balancing having a big media profile and not speaking to the media. Osaka then returned to the interview room to continue the press conference.

PTI | Mason | Updated: 17-08-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 09:32 IST
Naomi Osaka breaks down at first presser since Olympics
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Naomi Osaka struggled to hold back tears in her first press conference since pulling out from the French Open over mental health concerns. The 23-year-old broke down during a press conference at the Cincinnati Open on Monday when local reporter Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty appeared to confront her about balancing having a big media profile and not speaking to the media. ''You're not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format.

Yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform,'' Daugherty asked during the zoom interview. ''I guess my question is: How do you balance the two? Daugherty added. Osaka took a moment to gather herself before replying, ''When you say I'm not crazy about dealing with you guys, what does that refer to?'' After a brief exchange, the Japanese said, ''I'm not really sure how to balance the two. Like I'm figuring it out at the same time as you are.'' But Osaka started tearing when another reporter asked tennis-related questions and the four-time Grand Slam champion left the room to compose herself. Osaka then returned to the interview room to continue the press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
3
Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

Google honors Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, writer of ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ poem

 India
4
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021