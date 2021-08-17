Left Menu

Eng vs Ind: To win at Lord's is something very special, says Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday said that winning a match at Lord's Cricket Ground is very special.

Eng vs Ind: To win at Lord's is something very special, says Shastri
Team India after Lord's Test win (Photo/ Ravi Shastri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday said that winning a match at Lord's Cricket Ground is very special. Shastri's comments came as Virat Kohli-led India registered a famous 151-run over England in the second Test of the five-match series on Monday.

"To win at @HomeOfCricket as a player and coach is something very special. Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia," tweeted Shastri. Talking about the win, India opener Rohit Sharma tweeted: "Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible."

At the start of Day 5, England looked like the favourites to win the match. But Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors. England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs. (ANI)

