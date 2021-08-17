Eng vs Ind: To win at Lord's is something very special, says Shastri
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday said that winning a match at Lord's Cricket Ground is very special.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday said that winning a match at Lord's Cricket Ground is very special. Shastri's comments came as Virat Kohli-led India registered a famous 151-run over England in the second Test of the five-match series on Monday.
"To win at @HomeOfCricket as a player and coach is something very special. Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia," tweeted Shastri. Talking about the win, India opener Rohit Sharma tweeted: "Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible."
At the start of Day 5, England looked like the favourites to win the match. But Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors. England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Cricket-Hurting India meet England minus Stokes to begin new WTC cycle
England changes COVID-19 app so fewer people need to isolate
Cricket-Stokes will be given as long as he needs, says England captain Root
IPL 2021: CSK to head to UAE next weekend, franchises remain positive on England players' availability
Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England after sustaining concussion during training session.