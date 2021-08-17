Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova out of Cincinnati event due to visa issues; Rugby-Former Wallaby Kefu 'recovering well' after the violent attack and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova out of Cincinnati event due to visa issues

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has withdrawn from this week's Cincinnati event due to visa issues that she hopes to have sorted out in time so she can compete in the U.S. Open, the Russian said on Monday. Pavlyuchenkova, who fell in the second round last week in Montreal, was the 16th seed in Cincinnati and scheduled to play her opening match against American Bernarda Pera on Tuesday.

Rugby-Former Wallaby Kefu 'recovering well' after violent attack

Rugby World Cup winner and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has had surgery and is recovering well after suffering serious injuries in a violent attack by intruders, his daughter said on Tuesday. The 47-year-old Kefu, who played 60 tests for the Wallabies around the turn of the century, was rushed to hospital with his wife and two of his children on Monday after they were injured during a home invasion at their Brisbane house.

Tennis-Tearful Osaka briefly leaves press conference

Naomi Osaka briefly left a press conference in Cincinnati on Monday after she appeared to get upset with a line of questioning about her relationship with the media, leading her agent to describe a reporter as a "bully". Osaka withdrew from the French Open earlier this year after being punished for refusing to do media conferences, saying her mental health was adversely impacted by certain lines of questioning.

Soccer-U.S. soccer great Lloyd calls time on storied career

Two-times Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, one of the greatest women's soccer players to ever grace the game, has announced her retirement, U.S. Soccer said on Monday. The 39-year-old Lloyd, who was twice named the FIFA Women's Player of the Year, became the second-most capped player in world soccer history (312) during a career that also includes two Olympic gold medals.

Tennis-Federer to have knee surgery, has 'glimmer of hope' for return

Roger Federer will miss the upcoming U.S. Open and be sidelined for many months because he needs more knee surgery, an operation that the Swiss great said on Sunday will give him a "glimmer of hope" that he can resume his glittering career. The 40-year-old Federer, speaking on a video posted to his Instagram account, said doctors told him that in order to feel better for the medium- to long-term, he would need surgery on the knee that he injured again during the grass-court season.

Tennis-Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis. While the men's ATP Tour has publicly encouraged players to get vaccinated, the 23-year-old Greek is among those who still have reservations.

Preds' Juuse Saros avoids arbitration, signs 4-year, $20M deal

Restricted free agent goaltender Juuse Saros avoided arbitration Monday by signing a four-year, $20 million contract with the Nashville Predators. Saros was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Wednesday.

From Olympics to MLB: David Robertson reaches deal with Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to terms on a contract with reliever David Robertson on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Rays for Robertson, who is fresh off competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The 36-year-old right-hander pitched three innings and recorded a 6.00 ERA as the United States secured the silver medal.

Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators, organisers say

The Tokyo Paralympics will take place generally without spectators, organizers said on Monday, as the government was set to prolong COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital and other regions that will run through the Games. Organizers said municipalities will still be able to have schoolchildren attend events as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are implemented while taking into account the wishes of caregivers.

NFL-Falcons say they are first in league to reach 100% vaccination rate

All players on the Atlanta Falcons have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the team said on Monday, adding that it was the first National Football League (NFL) club to see all of its players inoculated. The players' vaccination status means they will not be subject to daily testing and will not have to wear masks around the team's facilities.

