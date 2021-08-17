Left Menu

Snooker-British Open battle of the exes hailed as one of most intense ever

Northern Irishman Mark Allen hoped he would never have to play his former partner Reanne Evans again after winning a British Open 'battle of the exes' hailed as one of snooker's most intense matches ever. "She played much better than me but I made a good break to win it.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:21 IST
Snooker-British Open battle of the exes hailed as one of most intense ever
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northern Irishman Mark Allen hoped he would never have to play his former partner Reanne Evans again after winning a British Open 'battle of the exes' hailed as one of snooker's most intense matches ever. The former couple, who have a 14-year-old daughter, met for the first time on Monday night as professionals in a ranking tournament after 12-times women's world champion Evans earned a two-year pro tour card.

Allen, ranked 12th in the world, won the match 3-2 at Leicester's Morningside Arena after coming back from 60-22 down in the fourth frame. British media reported the pair had broken up acrimoniously in 2008, with a subsequent dispute over child maintenance payments further souring relations.

Evans declined a fist-bump with her opponent before the opening break, explaining later that she had been told at the start there were to be "no handshakes or anything". "It's been the most intense match I have probably ever witnessed," seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry said in his role as television pundit for ITV.

"It was awful and I wouldn't want to do it again really," said Allen. "She played much better than me but I made a good break to win it. She potted some unbelievable individual balls. She was very unfortunate not to go on and win 3-1."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021