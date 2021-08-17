Left Menu

T20 World Cup: In order to win, teams will have to go through India, says Darren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy feels every team will have to go through India if they want to progress in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:57 IST
T20 World Cup: In order to win, teams will have to go through India, says Darren Sammy
Team India (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy feels every team will have to go through India if they want to progress in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24. India, champions in the inaugural edition played in South Africa in 2007 and finalists in 2014, will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand, and two qualifiers from Round 1 to contend with in Group 2 while Group 1 comprises England, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies and two qualifiers from Round 1.

"India is the team to beat. We have heard Dinesh Karthik talk about it -- the experience, their T20 players come into the international cricket with, whether it is from India's domestic T20 cricket or the IPL, you see all the countries go there and get the experience," said Sammy on Star Sports show Game Plan. "Apart from the World Cup, I think this is if not, the most pressure situation (tournament), where the players will be under and India has that formula. In 2016, when we left our homes, me, the coach and all the guys said -- in order to win this tournament, you will have to go through India. Whatever stage it is, you will have to go through India, whether it is the final, the semi-final," he added.

The mega event might have been shifted to UAE but Sammy feels India still has an upper hand since the hosts' players would feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before going into the World Cup. "Yes, it (the tournament) has shifted to the UAE, but don't forget, before that, all the Indian players would have completed the IPL and got used to these conditions," said Sammy.

"It is not surprising to me that the Indian cricket board chose this place, at this time, to complete the IPL and it will also benefit the other teams. But you will have to go through India in any tournament. "As you have seen in the last few ICC tournaments, whether it is the Test Championship or ODI, you will have to go through India in order to win," he added.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021