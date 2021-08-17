Athletics-London Marathon scheduled for October again in 2022

The London Marathon will take place in early October in 2022 instead of its traditional date in April for the third straight year, organisers said on Tuesday. The 2021 edition is scheduled for Oct. 3, while the 2022 race will be held on Oct. 2.

"We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes," said Hugh Brasher, event director, London Marathon Events. This year's race will have competitors return to the old street route from Greenwich to The Mall, a departure from last year that had athletes run laps of St James's Park.

Advertisement

Organisers added that up to 50,000 participants have the choice of completing the distance of 26.2 miles on a course of their choice anywhere in the world. Ethiopian Shura Kitata won the men's title last year, while Kenya's Brigid Kosgei defended her women's title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)