Cricket-England's Wood a major doubt for third test against India

England fast bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss the third test against India due to a shoulder injury, coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 22:02 IST
England fast bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss the third test against India due to a shoulder injury, coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday. Wood, who landed awkwardly on his right shoulder while fielding on day four of the second test at Lord's, bowled through the pain on the final day but aggravated his injury further after tumbling in his follow-through.

The 31-year-old picked up five wickets in the game, with three coming in the second innings. "The medics are working on him, we'll find out more in the next couple of days... we will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time. But if he's not right, he's not right," said Silverwood.

"He is a bowler who can hit 90mph-plus, so I've got to look after him, but he will be given every opportunity to be fit for Leeds." The hosts are already without the injured Stuart Broad for the rest of the series, while Jofra Archer and Olly Stone are also out with long-term injuries.

"(Wood) is a prized asset... when you lose Archer and Stone, you've got one guy left who can bowl that fast," added Silverwood. England collapsed to a stunning defeat at Lord's on Monday, folding within two sessions while chasing a target of 272 and handing India a 1-0 series lead.

The third test at Headingley starts on Aug. 25.

