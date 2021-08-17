Sports News Roundup: Tearful Osaka briefly leaves press conference; Joey Votto notches 2,000th hit in Reds' victory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Former Wallaby Kefu 'recovering well' after violent attack

Advertisement

Rugby World Cup winner and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has had surgery and is recovering well after suffering serious injuries in a violent attack by intruders, his daughter said on Tuesday. The 47-year-old Kefu, who played 60 tests for the Wallabies around the turn of the century, was rushed to hospital with his wife and two of his children on Monday after they were injured during a home invasion at their Brisbane house.

Tennis-Tearful Osaka briefly leaves press conference

Naomi Osaka briefly left a press conference in Cincinnati on Monday after she appeared to get upset with a line of questioning about her relationship with the media, leading her agent to describe a reporter as a "bully". Osaka withdrew from the French Open earlier this year after being punished for refusing to do media conferences, saying her mental health was adversely impacted by certain lines of questioning.

MLB roundup: Joey Votto notches 2,000th hit in Reds' victory

Jonathan India homered and drove in a career-high five runs while Wade Miley threw seven scoreless innings as the Cincinnati Reds sent the visiting Chicago Cubs to their 12th straight loss, 14-5, Monday night. Reds first baseman Joey Votto had three hits to pass 2,000 for his career and join Billy Williams (1971) as the only players in MLB history to reach 2,000 hits, 300 home runs and 1,000 RBIs in the same season. His RBI single in Cincinnati's eight-run seventh gave him 2,001 for his career.

NFL-Tebow's comeback attempt ends after one preseason game with Jaguars

Former National Football League quarterback Tim Tebow's hopes of making a longshot comeback as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars is over as the team cut him on Tuesday after one preseason game. The 34-year-old Tebow, who last appeared in a NFL regular-season game in 2012, had signed with the struggling Jaguars in May, three months after he announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Tennis-Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis. While the men's ATP Tour has publicly encouraged players to get vaccinated, the 23-year-old Greek is among those who still have reservations.

Paralympics-Female Afghan athlete makes plea for help to get to Tokyo

Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi made a plea for help on Tuesday as she sought to escape Kabul and revive her shattered dream of becoming the country's first female competitor at a Paralympic Games. The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee (APC) said on Monday the country's two para-athletes would not be at the Games starting in Tokyo on Aug. 24 due to turmoil following the Taliban's takeover.

Athletics-London Marathon scheduled for October again in 2022

The London Marathon will take place in early October in 2022 instead of its traditional date in April for the third straight year, organisers said on Tuesday. The 2021 edition is scheduled for Oct. 3, while the 2022 race will be held on Oct. 2.

Golf-Korda paired alongside Hataoka and Hull at Carnoustie

World number one Nelly Korda will begin her quest for a second major title alongside Japan's Nasa Hataoka and England's Charley Hull in the opening two rounds of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie this week. The 23-year-old American, who claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, is aiming to win her second major this year, following her triumph at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.

Joel Embiid, 76ers agree to deal worth reported $196M

All-Star center Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a multi-year contract extension Tuesday. While the Sixers didn't disclose the contract terms, multiple outlets reported it is a four-year supermax contract that will pay Embiid $196 million and keep him in a Philadelphia uniform through the 2026-27 season.

NFL-Falcons say they are first in league to reach 100% vaccination rate

All players on the Atlanta Falcons have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the team said on Monday, adding that it was the first National Football League (NFL) club to see all of its players inoculated. The players' vaccination status means they will not be subject to daily testing and will not have to wear masks around the team's facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)