Girondins de Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu, who collapsed on the pitch during their Ligue 1 match at Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, is fine, his club said after tests showed he had no heart problems. "More fear than harm for Samuel Kalu as our Nigerian international is fit to resume training on Wednesday," Bordeaux said on their website (girondins.com) on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 23:49 IST
Soccer-Bordeaux's Kalu fine as tests show no heart problems

Girondins de Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu, who collapsed on the pitch during their Ligue 1 match at Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, is fine, his club said after tests showed he had no heart problems. "More fear than harm for Samuel Kalu as our Nigerian international is fit to resume training on Wednesday," Bordeaux said on their website (girondins.com) on Tuesday. "All the additional examinations carried out on Tuesday showed no cardiac abnormalities and Kalu should be in contention for Sunday's home match against Angers."

Kalu collapsed in the sixth minute of the match against Marseille and having briefly resumed play after he had walked off the pitch, he was substituted in the 14th minute as he appeared to be groggy. The clash ended in a 2-2 draw after Bordeaux fought back from two goals down at the Stade Velodrome. They have one point from two games following a 2-0 home defeat to promoted Clermont Foot in their opening game of the season.

