FACTBOX-Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Factbox on the 24 qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals, being held in Cameroon from Jan. 9-Feb. 6 2022 ALGERIA: Finished top of Group H. Defending champions. 19th appearance at the finals. Coach: Djamel Belmadi.

BURKINA FASO: Finished top of Group B. Runners-up in 2013. 12th appearance at the finals. Coach: Kamou Malo. CAMEROON: Hosts, who also participated in the qualifying competition and were top of Group F. Five time winners. This will be Cameroon's 20th finals appearance. Coach: Toni Conceicao (Portugal).

CAPE VERDE ISLANDS: One of Africa's smallest countries will be playing at the finals for third time after finishing second in Group F. Quarter-finalists in 2013. Coach: Pedro 'Bubista' Leitao. COMOROS ISLANDS: Runners up in Group G. Debut appearance at the finals. Coach: Amir Abdou.

EGYPT: Finished top of Group G. Record seven time winners of the tournament. Record 25th appearance at the finals. Coach: Hossam El Badry. EQUATORIAL GUINEA: Runners-up in Group J. Semi-finalists in 2015. Third appearance at the finals. Coach: Juan Micha.

ETHIOPIA: Runners-up in Group K. Winners in 1962. 11th appearance at the finals. Coach: Wubetu Abate. GABON: Runners-up in Group D. Twice quarter-finalists. Eighth appearance at the finals. Coach: Patrice Neveu (France).

GAMBIA: Finished top of Group D. Debut appearance at the finals. Coach: Tom Saintfiet (Belgium). GHANA: Finished top of Group C. Four-time winners. 23rd appearance at the finals. Coach: Charles Akonnor.

GUINEA: Runners-up in Group A. Runners-up in 1976. 13th appearance at the finals. Coach: Didier Six (France). GUINEA BISSAU: Runners-up in Group I. Never got past the group stage. Third appearance at the finals. Coach: Baciro Cande.

IVORY COAST: Finished top of Group K. Winners in 1992 and 2015. 24th appearance at the finals. Coach: Patrice Beaumelle (France). MALAWI: Runners-up in Group B. Never got past the group stage. Third appearance at the finals. Coach: Meke Mwase.

MALI: Finished top of Group A. Runners-up in 1972. 12th appearance at the finals. Coach: Mohamed Magassouba. MAURITANIA: Runners-up in Group E. This will be a second successive appearance at the finals after their maiden showing in 2019. Coach: Corentin Martins (France).

MOROCCO: Finished top of Group E. Winners in 1976. 18th appearance at the finals. Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic (Bosnia). NIGERIA: Finished top of Group L. Three-time winners. 19th appearance at the finals. Coach: Gernot Rohr (Germany).

SENEGAL: Finished top of Group I. Runners-up twice. 16th appearance at the finals. Coach: Aliou Cisse. SIERRA LEONE: Finished second in Group L. This will be their third appearance at finals and first since 1996. Never got past the group stage. Coach: John Keister.

SUDAN: Runners-up in Group C. Winners in 1970. Ninth appearance at the finals. Coach: Hubert Velud (France). TUNISIA: Finished top of Group J. Winners in 2004. 20th appearance at the finals. Coach: Mondher Kebaier.

ZIMBABWE. Runners-up in Group H. Never got past the group stage. Fifth appearance at the finals. Coach: Zdravko Logarusic (Croatia). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

