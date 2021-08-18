Left Menu

Soccer-Shakhtar, Salzburg and Sheriff close in on Champions League group stage

Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg and Sheriff Tiraspol edged closer to the lucrative Champions League group stage after beating their respective opponents in the first legs of their playoff-round ties on Tuesday. A Pedrinho goal gave Shakhtar a 1-0 win at Monaco while Salzburg fought back from a goal down to beat Brondby 2-1 at home as Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson cancelled out Mikael Uhre's opener for the visitors.

A Pedrinho goal gave Shakhtar a 1-0 win at Monaco while Salzburg fought back from a goal down to beat Brondby 2-1 at home as Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson cancelled out Mikael Uhre's opener for the visitors. Sheriff staged the shock of the night with a 3-0 home rout of Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in a bid to become the first Moldovan team to reach the group stage of Europe's premier club competition.

Adama Traore fired Sheriff ahead on the stroke of halftime and made it 3-0 in the 80th minute after Dimitris Kolovos scored the second with a sumptuous volley. In Wednesday's standout fixture, former European Cup winners Benfica and PSV Eindhoven clash in Lisbon while Malmo entertain Ludogorets Razgrad and Young Boys are at home to Ferencvaros.

