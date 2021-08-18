Left Menu

Baseball-Oakland pitcher Bassitt 'conscious and aware' after being hit on head

Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was "conscious and aware" after being struck on the head in the second inning of the Athletics' game against the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday.

Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was "conscious and aware" after being struck on the head in the second inning of the Athletics' game against the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday. Video footage showed Brian Goodwin's line drive hitting Bassitt near his right eye while he was still in his follow through motion. He immediately fell the ground as his team mates called for medical attention.

He eventually left the field on a stretcher. Media reports said there was lots of blood on the pitcher's mound and on a towel that had been held to Bassitt's head.

The ball was reportedly travelling 160 km per hour when it hit Bassitt. "Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital," the A's said in a tweet.

"We will provide additional information when possible." The 32-year-old right hander has a 12-3 record and a 3.06 earned run average in 24 starts this season.

