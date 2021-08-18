Left Menu

Soccer-Brazilian teen Kaio Jorge signs five-year deal with Juventus

Juventus have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge from Santos, the Italian side said. Italian media reported Juventus would pay up to 4 million euros ($4.69 million) for the player. Kaio Jorge broke into the Santos first team aged 16, becoming their sixth-youngest league debutant when he made his professional bow in September 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 09:01 IST
Soccer-Brazilian teen Kaio Jorge signs five-year deal with Juventus

Juventus have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge from Santos, the Italian side said. Kaio Jorge signed a deal until 2026 with the Turin club on Tuesday, two weeks after Santos said Juventus had agreed terms to sign the 19-year-old.

"I am very happy to be here ... It's a big club, one of the biggest in Europe, and it's always been my dream to play for Juve," he said. Italian media reported Juventus would pay up to 4 million euros ($4.69 million) for the player.

Kaio Jorge broke into the Santos first team aged 16, becoming their sixth-youngest league debutant when he made his professional bow in September 2018. The striker scored 17 goals in 80 games and follows the likes of Robinho, Neymar and Rodrygo to leave Santos for a major European side. ($1 = 0.8534 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021