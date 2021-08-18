Soccer-Brazilian teen Kaio Jorge signs five-year deal with Juventus

Juventus have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge from Santos, the Italian side said. Kaio Jorge signed a deal until 2026 with the Turin club on Tuesday, two weeks after Santos said Juventus had agreed terms to sign the 19-year-old.

"I am very happy to be here ... It's a big club, one of the biggest in Europe, and it's always been my dream to play for Juve," he said. Italian media reported Juventus would pay up to 4 million euros ($4.69 million) for the player.

Advertisement

Kaio Jorge broke into the Santos first team aged 16, becoming their sixth-youngest league debutant when he made his professional bow in September 2018. The striker scored 17 goals in 80 games and follows the likes of Robinho, Neymar and Rodrygo to leave Santos for a major European side. ($1 = 0.8534 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)