Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ronaldo set to stick around to spearhead Allegri 2.0 mission; Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo set to stick around to spearhead Allegri 2.0 mission

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer but he seems set to stay put at Juventus, tasked with an even more important role in revitalizing the Italian giants. Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move Ronaldo's own mother suggested was a possibility, or another shot at the English Premier League with Manchester United, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk.

Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events

Fans attending baseball, football, and outdoor music events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to an order on Tuesday from the health department. The order targets "outdoor mega-events" that attract crowds of over 10,000 people like baseball games at Dodger Stadium and National Football League games at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers.

Megan Rapinoe will 'take time' to think about future

U.S. Women's National Team mainstay Megan Rapinoe said Tuesday that she's going to "take some time to think about" her playing future. Rapinoe, 36, made the comments during an interview on an ESPN morning show when asked whether she's planning to retire.

Seahawks make Jamal Adams highest-paid safety

The Seattle Seahawks signed Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension that his agents told ESPN has a maximum value of $72 million, making the 25-year-old the NFL's highest-paid safety. Adams, acquired from the New York Jets before last season, had been in negotiations with the team since the end of the 2020 season and wanted to be the top-paid player at his position.

NFL-Tebow's comeback attempt ends after one preseason game with Jaguars

Former National Football League quarterback Tim Tebow's hopes of making a longshot comeback as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars is over as the team cut him on Tuesday after one preseason game. The 34-year-old Tebow, who last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2012, had signed with the struggling Jaguars in May, three months after he announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Paralympics-Female Afghan athlete makes plea for help to get to Tokyo

Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi made a plea for help on Tuesday as she sought to escape Kabul and revive her shattered dream of becoming the country's first female competitor at a Paralympic Games. The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee (APC) said on Monday the country's two para-athletes would not be at the Games starting in Tokyo on Aug. 24 due to turmoil following the Taliban's takeover.

Felipe Vazquez sentenced to prison for statutory sexual assault

Former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez was sentenced Tuesday to two to four years in Pennsylvania state prison on statutory sexual assault charges involving a girl who was 13 when the relationship began. The 30-year-old Vazquez was found guilty on 15 charges in May by a jury in Westmoreland County, Pa. He was convicted on 10 counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault of someone under 16.

Golf-Korda paired alongside Hataoka and Hull at Carnoustie

World number one Nelly Korda will begin her quest for a second major title alongside Japan's Nasa Hataoka and England's Charley Hull in the opening two rounds of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie this week. The 23-year-old American, who claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, is aiming to win her second major this year, following her triumph at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.

Joel Embiid, 76ers agree to deal worth reported $196M

All-Star center Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a multi-year contract extension Tuesday. While the Sixers didn't disclose the contract terms, multiple outlets reported it is a four-year supermax contract that will pay Embiid $196 million and keep him in a Philadelphia uniform through the 2026-27 season.

Baseball-Oakland pitcher Bassitt 'conscious the entire time' after being hit on head

Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was "conscious the entire time" after being struck on the head in the second inning of their game against the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday, team manager Bob Melvin said. Video footage showed Brian Goodwin's line drive hitting Bassitt near his right eye while he was still in his follow-through motion. He immediately fell to the ground as his teammates called for medical attention.

