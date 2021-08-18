'Success doesn't get to your head and loss doesn't stay in your mind': PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for his resilience and confidence in the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent had on Monday gone to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of PM Modi to have breakfast with him. While interacting with Neeraj, PM Modi hailed the star athlete and said, "When you threw your second attempt, you celebrated straight away, this can only come on the back of a lot of confidence."

To this Neeraj replied, "Sir confidence comes from training, my training was good so I was confident as soon as I threw the javelin for the second time." "Our game depends on our opponents too but we have to give our best. We need to focus on ourselves," he added.

PM Modi appreciated Neeraj and said, "I have seen that success doesn't get to your head and loss doesn't stay in your mind..." PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

Meanwhile, Neeraj has gained 14 places to become world number two in the latest world rankings after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics. The star athlete's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics. (ANI)

