Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ronaldo set to stick around to spearhead Allegri 2.0 mission; Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo set to stick around to spearhead Allegri 2.0 mission

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer but he seems set to stay put at Juventus, tasked with an even more important role in revitalizing the Italian giants. Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move Ronaldo's own mother suggested was a possibility, or another shot at the English Premier League with Manchester United, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk.

Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events

Fans attending baseball, football and outdoor music events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to an order on Tuesday from the health department. The order targets "outdoor mega-events" that attract crowds of over 10,000 people like baseball games at Dodger Stadium and National Football League games at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers.

IOC's Bach to visit Japan, attend paralympics opening ceremony - report

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan to attend the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony, Kyodo reported. He is expected to arrive in Japan on Aug. 23, according to numerous unnamed sources cited in the report.

Tennis-Vaccinated Halep says no longer afraid of COVID-19

Former world number one Simona Halep says she is no longer afraid of COVID-19 after getting vaccinated and has called on others within the sport to get the vaccine to allow tennis to ease health and safety restrictions. Halep, who turns 30 next month, did not travel to New York for the U.S. Open Grand Slam last September due to the pandemic but then tested positive for the virus in October.

Seahawks make Jamal Adams highest-paid safety

The Seattle Seahawks signed Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension that his agents told ESPN has a maximum value of $72 million, making the 25-year-old the NFL's highest-paid safety. Adams, acquired from the New York Jets before last season, had been in negotiations with the team since the end of the 2020 season and wanted to be the top-paid player at his position.

Afghan turmoil shattering dream of trapped athletes is "heartbreaking" - IPC chief

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president said on Wednesday that it was sad that Afghan athletes trapped in Kabul would not be able to compete in the Games and heartbreaking to watch a female athlete's video plea for help in reaching Tokyo. "There are no commercial flights. We all have seen the images from the airport in Kabul. It became clear to us right from the beginning that there will be no safe way to try to bring these athletes to Tokyo," IPC President Andrew Parsons told Reuters in an interview.

MLB roundup: White Sox beat A's as Chris Bassitt hit by line drive

Jake Lamb and Jose Abreu smacked three-run home runs and Reynaldo Lopez pitched five shutout innings as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Oakland Athletics 9-0 on Tuesday night. Relievers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright Jr. combined with Lopez (2-0) to complete a four-hit shutout, dealing Oakland its third straight loss.

Paralympics-Female Afghan athlete makes plea for help to get to Tokyo

Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi made a plea for help on Tuesday as she sought to escape Kabul and revive her shattered dream of becoming the country's first female competitor at a Paralympic Games. The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee (APC) said on Monday the country's two para-athletes would not be at the Games starting in Tokyo on Aug. 24 due to turmoil following the Taliban's takeover.

Felipe Vazquez sentenced to prison for statutory sexual assault

Former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez was sentenced Tuesday to two to four years in Pennsylvania state prison on statutory sexual assault charges involving a girl who was 13 when the relationship began. The 30-year-old Vazquez was found guilty on 15 charges in May by a jury in Westmoreland County, Pa. He was convicted on 10 counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault of someone under 16.

Baseball-Oakland pitcher Bassitt 'conscious the entire time' after being hit on head

Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was "conscious the entire time" after being struck on the head in the second inning of their game against the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday, team manager Bob Melvin said. Video footage showed Brian Goodwin's line drive hitting Bassitt near his right eye while he was still in his follow-through motion. He immediately fell to the ground as his teammates called for medical attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)