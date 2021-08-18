BCCI clarifies participation limit of U-19 players on account of COVID-19

By Baidurjo Bhose The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to take into account the 2020-21 domestic season while deciding on the participation limit for players in the U-19 tournaments for the upcoming 2021-22 season on account of COVID-19.

As per new BCCI rules issued on August 3, 2020, there is a cap on the number of under-19 participations for a player. But the board has decided to make an exception this season as U-19 games were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter addressed to the state associations, BCCI medical consultant Abhijit Salvi wrote: "As the BCCI Under-19 tournaments were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, it will not be counted towards the participation limit while deciding on eligibility of U-19 players for 2021-22 season. Players who are still eligible to participate in U-19 tournaments this season as per their chronological age will be allowed to participate in the BCCI Under-19 season 2021-22."

Throwing further light on the clarification, he wrote: "For more clarity, please see below examples: Example 1. Player X is allowed maximum 2 seasons of under-19 participation as per the new rules issued on 3rd August 2020. He first played a BCCI Under-19 match during season 2019-20. As per the new rules, season 2020-21 was supposed to be his final year of participation. However, since BCCI U-19 matches were not conducted during 2020-21 season, player X will be allowed to participate in the BCCI Under-19 tournaments 2021-22 season, provided he is eligible as per his date of birth. "Example 2. Player X is allowed maximum 4 seasons of under-19 participation as per the new rules issued on 3rd August 2020. He first played a BCCI Under-19 match during season 2017-18. As per the new rules, season 2020-21 was supposed to be his final year of participation. However, since BCCI U-19 matches were not conducted during 2020-21 season, player X will be allowed to participate in the Under-19 tournaments 2021-22 season, provided he is eligible as per his date of birth." (ANI)

