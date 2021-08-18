Left Menu

BCCI clarifies participation limit of U-19 players on account of COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to take into account the 2020-21 domestic season while deciding on the participation limit for players in the U-19 tournaments for the upcoming 2021-22 season on account of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 13:33 IST
BCCI clarifies participation limit of U-19 players on account of COVID-19
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Baidurjo Bhose The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to take into account the 2020-21 domestic season while deciding on the participation limit for players in the U-19 tournaments for the upcoming 2021-22 season on account of COVID-19.

As per new BCCI rules issued on August 3, 2020, there is a cap on the number of under-19 participations for a player. But the board has decided to make an exception this season as U-19 games were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter addressed to the state associations, BCCI medical consultant Abhijit Salvi wrote: "As the BCCI Under-19 tournaments were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, it will not be counted towards the participation limit while deciding on eligibility of U-19 players for 2021-22 season. Players who are still eligible to participate in U-19 tournaments this season as per their chronological age will be allowed to participate in the BCCI Under-19 season 2021-22."

Throwing further light on the clarification, he wrote: "For more clarity, please see below examples: Example 1. Player X is allowed maximum 2 seasons of under-19 participation as per the new rules issued on 3rd August 2020. He first played a BCCI Under-19 match during season 2019-20. As per the new rules, season 2020-21 was supposed to be his final year of participation. However, since BCCI U-19 matches were not conducted during 2020-21 season, player X will be allowed to participate in the BCCI Under-19 tournaments 2021-22 season, provided he is eligible as per his date of birth. "Example 2. Player X is allowed maximum 4 seasons of under-19 participation as per the new rules issued on 3rd August 2020. He first played a BCCI Under-19 match during season 2017-18. As per the new rules, season 2020-21 was supposed to be his final year of participation. However, since BCCI U-19 matches were not conducted during 2020-21 season, player X will be allowed to participate in the Under-19 tournaments 2021-22 season, provided he is eligible as per his date of birth." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021