Left Menu

Motor racing-Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 13:48 IST
Motor racing-Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula One said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021