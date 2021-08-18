Left Menu

Sport-China's Olympic body says illegal use of athletes' names as trademarks must stop

China's Olympic Committee (COC) said it will protect its athletes from the unlawful registration of their names as trademarks, Xinhua news agency reported. "The legitimate rights and interests of athletes must be respected," the committee said in a statement on Wednesday. "Any registration of athletes' names as trademarks without the authorisation of athletes themselves or their guardians is forbidden.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:10 IST
Sport-China's Olympic body says illegal use of athletes' names as trademarks must stop
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China's Olympic Committee (COC) said it will protect its athletes from the unlawful registration of their names as trademarks, Xinhua news agency reported. Several Chinese gold medallists from the Tokyo Games, including shooter Yang Qian, table tennis player Chen Meng, and 14-year-old diver Quan Hongchan, saw their names illegally registered as trademarks in the alcohol, sportswear, and tutoring industries, the report said.

Quan had at least 19 trademark applications related to her name in one week after the Olympics, the report said. "The legitimate rights and interests of athletes must be respected," the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Any registration of athletes' names as trademarks without the authorization of athletes themselves or their guardians is forbidden. Any offenders must stop their actions. "The athletes and guardians of underage athletes have the rights to pursue the liability of relevant parties."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021