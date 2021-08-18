Motor racing-Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021
- Country:
- Japan
The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second successive year, race organisers said on Wednesday.
The cancellation of the race, scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit, follows the abandonment of Singapore's Oct. 1-3 night race. "Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula One said in a statement.
"Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks." Japan recently hosted the Olympic Games in Tokyo without the presence of spectators, while the Paralympic competitions, scheduled from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, will also be held without fans in attendance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- Japanese
- Olympic Games
- Japan
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
U.S. VP Harris to visit Singapore, Vietnam in a fortnight - PM Lee
Software Engineer Recreates Singapore MRT on a Circuit Board
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Skateboarding-Young Japanese skaters win gold and silver in park
Olympics-Biles thanks Japanese gym that helped her regain her form
Singapore banks push into post-Covid era: S&P