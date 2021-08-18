Left Menu

First batch of Indian athletes arrive in Tokyo for Paralympics

The first batch of Indian para-athletes arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for the Tokyo Paralympics which gets underway from August 24.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:28 IST
Indian para-athletes (Photo/ SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

The first batch of Indian para-athletes arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for the Tokyo Paralympics which gets underway from August 24. 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines will be featuring in the showpiece event. This is India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.

The first batch of the Indian contingent for the 2020 Paralympics had departed for Tokyo from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. Ahead of departure, Tek Chand, a javelin thrower, said, "I will try my best to win a medal. There were few hurdles but it is part of life. I overcame them. Today, I am going to play for the country."

Speaking to ANI, Deepa Malik, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President, said the Indian team looks in great shape. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his wishes along with the Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur. I'm delighted. I'm in a different role as I'm not playing this year but it is a different feeling to work alongside para-athletes. The team looks in great shape. I wish them all the best for the Games," she said.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events. Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India while Gursharan Singh will be the Chef de Mission of the team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

