Left Menu

India get decent draw in Thomas and Uber Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:46 IST
India get decent draw in Thomas and Uber Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian badminton teams were on Wednesday handed comfortable draws in the rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, slated to be held between October 9 and 17 at Aarhus, Denmark.

The Indian men's team has been clubbed alongside defending champions China and minnows Netherlands and Tahiti in Group C, while the women's side will be challenged by last edition runners-up Thailand, Spain, and Scotland in Group B.

The draw ceremony was held by the game's governing body BWF at Kuala Lumpur.

The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will make it to the knock-out round.

The Indian men's and women's teams had failed to reach the knockout stage in the last edition in 2018.

The Indian women's team had lost to champion China in the semifinal stage in the 2016 edition of the Uber Cup. They also reached the semifinal in the 2014 New Delhi edition. Hosts Denmark, who had claimed the Thomas Cup trophy in 2016, was put in a challenging Group B with Korea, France, and Germany.

Indonesia, who have won the Thomas Cup a record 13 times, are in Group A with Chinese Taipei, Algeria, and Thailand, while last edition runners-up Japan are in Group D with Malaysia, Canada, and England.

In the Uber Cup, defending champions Japan is in Group A with Indonesia, Germany, and France, while Group C features Korea, Chinese Taipei, Tahiti, and Egypt.

China, which has won the tournament 14 times but failed to make the final in 2018 for the first time since they started participating in the 1980s, is in Group D with Denmark, Malaysia, and Canada.

The event was originally scheduled to be held from May 16-24 last year but was postponed to August 15-23. Later it was further delayed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a wave of withdrawals by top teams, including Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei, amid the health crisis, the prestigious tournament was postponed again last September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021