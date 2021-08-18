Tennis-U.S. Open champion Thiem to miss rest of 2021 season with wrist injury

Austria's Dominic Thiem will not defend his U.S. Open title after having to pull out of the hardcourt major with a wrist injury, the world number six said on Wednesday.

Thiem, who suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and was also forced to skip the grasscourt major at Wimbledon, said on Twitter that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)