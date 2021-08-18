Left Menu

Soccer-Kane to miss Tottenham's Europa Conference League match amid transfer saga

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has not travelled with the team for Thursday's Europa Conference League playoff first leg against Pacos de Ferreira, British media reported on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:54 IST
Soccer-Kane to miss Tottenham's Europa Conference League match amid transfer saga

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has not travelled with the team for Thursday's Europa Conference League playoff first leg against Pacos de Ferreira, British media reported on Wednesday. Kane had been originally named in the 25-man squad for the trip to Portugal by manager Nuno Espirito Santo but is now expected to stay back in London to work on his fitness.

The England captain also missed Tottenham's win against Manchester City in their Premier League opener over the weekend after being unable to train due to self-isolation requirements. The 28-year-old has been a transfer target for Manchester City, with City boss Pep Guardiola saying that it was up to Tottenham to make the move happen.

Kane told Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy at the end of last season that he wanted to leave the club in order to challenge for major trophies, according to media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021