Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo set to stick around to spearhead Allegri 2.0 mission

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer but he seems set to stay put at Juventus, tasked with an even more important role in revitalising the Italian giants. Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move Ronaldo's own mother suggested was a possibility, or another shot at the English Premier League with Manchester United, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk.

Athletics' Chris Bassitt sustains fractured cheek from line drive

Oakland Athletics All-Star pitcher Chris Bassitt sustained a fractured right cheek that will require surgery after he was hit in the head by a line drive in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Per the Athletics, Bassitt was "diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery. An exam of his right eye was normal for vision, and no other damage is currently noted in the eye or the orbital bone. In addition, a head CT scan revealed no further injury."

Tennis-ATP and WTA inch closer to merger after combining marketing ops

The first major project to come out of the combined ATP and WTA marketing operation was launched on Wednesday as the streamlining of the governance of tennis gathers pace. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated the 2020 tennis calendar and prompted calls for a merger of the various bodies that run the game, a suggestion well received by both the women's (WTA) and men's (ATP) tours.

Tennis-U.S. Open champion Thiem to miss rest of 2021 season with wrist injury

Austria's Dominic Thiem will not defend his U.S. Open title after having to pull out of the hardcourt major with a wrist injury, the world number six said on Wednesday. Thiem, who suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and was also forced to skip the grasscourt major at Wimbledon, said on Twitter that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Afghan turmoil shattering dream of trapped athletes is "heartbreaking" - IPC chief

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president said on Wednesday that it was sad that Afghan athletes trapped in Kabul would not be able to compete in the Games and heartbreaking to watch a female athlete's video plea for help in reaching Tokyo. "There are no commercial flights. We all have seen the images from the airport in Kabul. It became clear to us right from the beginning that there will be no safe way to try to bring these athletes to Tokyo," IPC President Andrew Parsons told Reuters in an interview.

Felipe Vazquez sentenced to prison for statutory sexual assault

Former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez was sentenced Tuesday to two to four years in Pennsylvania state prison on statutory sexual assault charges involving a girl who was 13 when the relationship began. The 30-year-old Vazquez was found guilty on 15 charges in May by a jury in Westmoreland County, Pa. He was convicted on 10 counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor and indecent assault of someone under 16.

Athletics-Warholm warns shoe technology could hurt credibility

Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm is not against innovation in sports but feels the new carbon-technology shoes are hurting athletes' credibility, the men's 400 metres hurdles champion at the Tokyo Olympics told Reuters. Karsten Warholm shaved off his own world record by .76 of a second - a massive margin in a one-lap race - to hold off American Rai Benjamin to win in Tokyo in what would be remembered as one of the all-time great Olympic races.

Motor racing-Japanese F1 race cancelled for second year in a row

The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row, race organisers said on Wednesday. The race was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit and the cancellation follows the abandonment of Singapore's Oct. 1-3 night race.

Athletics-Olympic medallist Seidel to run New York City Marathon

Olympic bronze medallist Molly Seidel will make her New York City Marathon debut in November as part of a field that includes former Boston Marathon champion Des Linden, organisers said on Wednesday. Seidel, in just the third marathon of her career, became the third American woman to medal in the event at an Olympic Games when she finished with a time of 2:27:46 in Sapporo to take bronze behind Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei.

Motor racing-Mercedes to leave Formula E after 2022 to focus on F1

Formula E champions Mercedes will withdraw from the all-electric series as a factory team at the end of the Gen2 era in 2022 to focus on Formula One, the German carmaker said on Wednesday. Formula E said separately that it and the team were exploring options to continue competing beyond 2022, with the possibility of entering with new investors and under a different name.

