Left Menu

World Athletics U20 C'ship: India's 4x400m mixed relay team wins bronze medal

India's 4x400m mixed relay team won a bronze medal at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi on Wednesday.

ANI | Kenya | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:30 IST
World Athletics U20 C'ship: India's 4x400m mixed relay team wins bronze medal
India's 4x400m mixed relay team (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nairobi

India's 4x400m mixed relay team won a bronze medal at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi on Wednesday. The Indian quartet which consisted of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil finished third behind Nigeria and Poland with timing of 3:20.60 seconds. The Indians bettered their heats time in the final. Notably, this was also the mixed event's debut at the U20 Worlds.

Nigeria won gold by clocking 3:19.70 and Poland bagged silver with a timing of 3:19.80. This is India's second medal at the Athletics U-20 World Championships in a track event after Hima Das' famous gold medal in 400m in 2018.

Earlier in the day the team of Abdul Razak Rasheed, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked a time of 3:23.36 to finish ahead of the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Poland in the first heat. Sports Authority of India (SAI) was quick to congratulate the team.

"India's 4x400m Mixed Relay Team wins a bronze medal at #WorldAthleticsU20 in Nairobi. They bettered their heats time to 3:20.60 in the final. Many congratulations!" "Incredible effort from our young sprinters in the 4x400m Mixed Relay Team. First, a very strong qualification to finish second, and then following it up with the Bronze medal finish in the finals. I'm sure that a bright future lay ahead of them. My best wishes!" PT Usha tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021