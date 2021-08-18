Left Menu

Soccer-Italy Euro 2020 star Locatelli completes Juventus move

The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last-16 berth for the eventual champions. He has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:43 IST
Soccer-Italy Euro 2020 star Locatelli completes Juventus move
  • Country:
  • Italy

Manuel Locatelli, one of Italy's standout performers in their Euro 2020 success, has completed a loan move to Juventus from Sassuolo, the Turin side said on Wednesday. The deal includes a 37.5 million euro ($40.94 million) -- including add-ons -- obligation to buy at the end of the 2022-23 season, subject to certain conditions.

"Manuel is an absolute quality and security in midfield, bringing a level of class that few have. The giant steps he has made in the top-flight, after a period at Atalanta and Milan's youth teams, only confirms this," Juventus said in a statement. The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last-16 berth for the eventual champions.

He has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances. Juventus endured a difficult campaign last season, with the defending champions finishing fourth under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo, leading to Massimiliano Allegri returning to take over as coach for a second spell.

They begin their 2021-22 Serie A season at Udinese on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8549 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021