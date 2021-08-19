Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic glory

For Amazonian children who grew up on the water with oars in their hands, a new hero and a new opportunity have spurred Olympic dreams. Brazilian Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won a gold medal at the Japan Olympics in the C-1 1000 meters event.

Tennis-ATP and WTA inch closer to merger after combining marketing ops

The first major project to come out of the combined ATP and WTA marketing operation was launched on Wednesday as the streamlining of the governance of tennis gathers pace. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated the 2020 tennis calendar and prompted calls for a merger of the various bodies that run the game, a suggestion well received by both the women's (WTA) and men's (ATP) tours.

Golf-Morikawa tries to avoid burnout in sprint through playoffs

Collin Morikawa has enjoyed a meteoric rise since turning pro in 2019 and on Wednesday said his gameplan for the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs this week in New Jersey is to not burn out before the lucrative, season-ending Tour Championship. This week's Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, where play begins on Thursday, is the first of three events over the next three weeks to determine which golfer wins the $15 million prize as FedExCup champion.

Tennis-U.S. Open champion Thiem to miss rest of 2021 season with wrist injury

Austria's Dominic Thiem will not defend his U.S. Open title after having to pull out of the hardcourt major with a wrist injury, the world number six said on Wednesday. Thiem, who suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and was also forced to skip the grasscourt major at Wimbledon, said on Twitter that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Felipe Vazquez sentenced to prison for statutory sexual assault

Former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez was sentenced Tuesday to two to four years in Pennsylvania state prison on statutory sexual assault charges involving a girl who was 13 when the relationship began. The 30-year-old Vazquez was found guilty on 15 charges in May by a jury in Westmoreland County, Pa. He was convicted on 10 counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor and indecent assault of someone under 16.

Athletics-Warholm warns shoe technology could hurt credibility

Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm is not against innovation in sports but feels the new carbon-technology shoes are hurting athletes' credibility, the men's 400 metres hurdles champion at the Tokyo Olympics told Reuters. Karsten Warholm shaved off his own world record by .76 of a second - a massive margin in a one-lap race - to hold off American Rai Benjamin to win in Tokyo in what would be remembered as one of the all-time great Olympic races.

Golf-British Women's Open increases prize fund to $5.8 million

This week's AIG British Women’s Open at Carnoustie will be the most lucrative tournament in female golf with the prize fund increased by $1.3 million to $5.8 million, organisers said on Wednesday. The winner will earn $870,000, with the runner-up taking $572,750. The largest prize fund in women's Major Championship golf will grow by a further $1.0 million next year.

Athletics-Olympic medallist Seidel to run New York City Marathon

Olympic bronze medallist Molly Seidel will make her New York City Marathon debut in November as part of a field that includes former Boston Marathon champion Des Linden, organisers said on Wednesday. Seidel, in just the third marathon of her career, became the third American woman to medal in the event at an Olympic Games when she finished with a time of 2:27:46 in Sapporo to take bronze behind Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei.

Baseball-Oakland pitcher out of hospital after being hit by line drive

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has been released from a Chicago hospital but will require surgery on a broken bone in his face after he was hit by a line drive during a game, the Major League Baseball club said on Wednesday. The ace right-hander, who was injured during a Tuesday game in Chicago, received two stitches for facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a "displaced tripod fracture" in his right cheek, the Athletics said in a statement.

Soccer: Former Afghan women's captain tells players to burn kits, delete photos

The former captain of the Afghan women's soccer team has urged players to delete social media, erase public identities and burn their kits for safety's sake now that the country is again under Taliban rule. Copenhagen-based Khalida Popal told Reuters in a video interview on Wednesday that the militants had killed, raped and stoned women in the past and female footballers were scared of what the future might hold.

