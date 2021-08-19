Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the second round of Premier League fixtures from Aug. 21-23 (all times GMT). Saturday, Aug. 21

Liverpool v Burnley (1130) * Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in six goals in his previous six Premier League appearances against Burnley (five goals, one assist).

* Burnley ended Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home Premier League run at Anfield with a 1-0 win in January. * Liverpool haven't suffered back-to-back home league defeats against an opponent since losing three in a row against Crystal Palace between 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (1400) * Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Newcastle United (W2 D4) since losing 1-0 back in February 2015.

* Newcastle have not scored a single goal in any of their last four Premier League visits to Aston Villa (D2 L2). * Newcastle's Joe Willock could become the fourth different player to score in eight consecutive Premier League games, after Ruud van Nistelrooy (twice), Jamie Vardy (twice) and Daniel Sturridge.

Crystal Palace v Brentford (1400) * Crystal Palace against Brentford is the first new Premier League fixture since Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United in December 2019. This is the first meeting between the two teams in any competition since August 1982.

* Patrick Vieira will aim to become the first Crystal Palace manager to win their opening home game since Alan Pardew in January 2015. * After their 2-0 win over Arsenal last weekend, Brentford can become the fourth promoted team to win their first two top-flight matches after Coventry City and Norwich City in 1992-93 and Huddersfield Town in 2017-18.

Leeds United v Everton (1400) * Leeds can win three consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since August 2001, having won their final two fixtures at Elland Road last season.

* Everton manager Rafa Benitez has won all three of his previous away matches against Leeds in all competitions with three different clubs: Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United. * Leeds have not lost both of their opening two games in a top-flight campaign since 1980-81.

Manchester City v Norwich City (1400) * Only one of the last 39 reigning top-flight champions have lost their first home league match of the season (W29 D9), with Chelsea losing 3-2 to Burnley in 2017-18.

* In all competitions, Norwich have won only two of their last 31 visits to City (D7 L22). * Manchester City have won their last three home Premier League games against Norwich City by an aggregate score of 14-1, registering a 5-0 victory in the most recent league meeting at the Etihad Stadium in July last year.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford (1630) * Brighton are looking to win both of their opening two games in a top-flight season for the first time, in what is their ninth different campaign.

* Watford have scored an own goal in each of their last two Premier League meetings with Brighton in 2019 and 2020. * Brighton have never lost a home match against Watford in the top-flight (W1 D3).

Sunday, Aug. 22 Southampton v Manchester United (1300)

* Southampton are without a win in 10 home league games against Manchester United (D4 L6), despite taking the lead in six of them. * Manchester United can equal Arsenal's unbeaten top-flight away record of 27 games, set between April 2003 and September 2004.

* Bruno Fernandes is yet to finish on the losing side in any of his 25 away Premier League matches for Manchester United (W16 D9). Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (1300)

* Wolves are without a home win against Tottenham since February 2010. * Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will face a fellow Portuguese manager for the eighth time (Marco Silva, Jose Mourinho and now Wolves' Bruno Lage), winning two of the previous seven games.

* Since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018-19, they have not won their first home league game of the season in any of their three campaigns (D2 L1). Arsenal v Chelsea (1530)

* Having won both Premier League meetings last season, Arsenal are targeting a third successive league win over Chelsea since doing so between January 2003 and February 2004. * Chelsea have won their last four away Premier League London derbies, last winning five in a row between January 2005 and January 2006 under Jose Mourinho.

* Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has kept more Premier League clean sheets (10) than any other goalkeeper since manager Thomas Tuchel took charge in January. Monday, Aug. 23

West Ham United v Leicester City (1900) * West Ham have lost their first home game of the season in each of the last three campaigns, scoring once and conceding nine times.

* Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lost each of his last two Premier League games against David Moyes (both in 2020-21). * Michail Antonio could become West Ham's top scorer in the Premier League, having drawn level with Paolo Di Canio (47) after his goal against Newcastle United last week. (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

