Left Menu

Soccer-Sheff Utd goalkeeper Ramsdale misses match amid Arsenal links

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale missed their Championship (second tier) defeat by West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday amid ongoing speculation about a move to Premier League club Arsenal.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 08:54 IST
Soccer-Sheff Utd goalkeeper Ramsdale misses match amid Arsenal links

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale missed their Championship (second tier) defeat by West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday amid ongoing speculation about a move to Premier League club Arsenal. Reports in British media said Arsenal were on the verge of finalising an agreement to sign Ramsdale, with an initial fee in the region of 24 million pounds ($32.93 million).

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic said before the match, which they lost 4-0, that the 23-year-old was not "in the right state of mind". "We felt he was not ready for the game. We took the decision not to use him," he told Sky Sports.

Ramsdale, who joined the club from Bournemouth in August last year, played all 38 games in the Premier League last season. He was named the club's Player of the Year but was unable to prevent them being relegated. ($1 = 0.7288 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
3
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021