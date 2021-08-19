Coe congratulates relay bronze in Jr World C'ship, says India is making great progress in athletics

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has congratulated the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team for its bronze-winning performance at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, saying that the country is making great progress in the sport. On the first day of competitions on Wednesday, the Indian quartet of Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to finish third in the final of the 4x400m relay team event, clinching the country's fifth medal in the history of the tournament.

In a video tweeted by Coe, the 64-year-old was seen interacting with the Indian athletes, including the medallists.

''This is what you need at the start of the championship. Congratulations to your 4x400m mixed relay team, fantastic performance in the heats as well,'' he said. The double Olympic gold medallist in 1500m is heard telling the other Indian athletes to follow the footsteps of the mixed relay team.

''That means you have to go to do what they have done, there is big pressure there. I loved watching you guys perform and this is a sport and country that is really making great progress.

''You had great triumphs in Tokyo. Now, this your moment to shine on the stage, and then it's your chance to go for the Olympics,'' Coe added.

While sharing the video, Coe tweeted: ''Such a pleasure to meet, discuss athletics and congratulate the talented athletes from around the world @WAU20Nairobi21. Our sport is in good hands with these promising and passionate next-generation athletes #WorldAthleticsU20 #homeofheroes #nairobi #india.'' The bronze medal comes on the heels of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

