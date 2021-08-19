Left Menu

Soccer-Stott rejoins W-League's Melbourne City after fighting cancer

New Zealand defender Rebekah Stott will return to W-League club Melbourne City this season after battling stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, the club said on Thursday.

New Zealand defender Rebekah Stott will return to W-League club Melbourne City this season after battling stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, the club said on Thursday. Former Brighton & Hove Albion player Stott said in March she would need to go through four months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with the condition.

Melbourne City said the 28-year-old is now in complete remission after undergoing treatment in Australia. Stott trained with semi-professional club Bulleen Lions last month before deciding to rejoin Melbourne City, where she won four Championships and two Premiership titles from 2015-2020.

"It's an incredible feeling for me to have football back and I definitely didn't realise how much I'd missed it until I got back on the pitch," Stott said in a club statement https://www.melbournecityfc.com.au/news/rebekah-stott-re-joins-melbourne-city-fc-w-league-squad. Stott represented Australia at youth level before switching allegiance to New Zealand, her country of birth. She has earned 81 caps for the 'Football Ferns'.

