Soccer-Turkey midfielder Tufan joins Watford on loan

Watford have signed midfielder Ozan Tufan from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Turkey international started his career at Bursaspor before joining Fenerbahce in 2015, where he made 174 appearances in all competitions. He also had a loan spell at Alanyaspor.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has played 63 times for his country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)