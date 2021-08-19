Soccer-Turkey midfielder Tufan joins Watford on loan
Watford have signed midfielder Ozan Tufan from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The Turkey international started his career at Bursaspor before joining Fenerbahce in 2015, where he made 174 appearances in all competitions. He also had a loan spell at Alanyaspor.
The 26-year-old has played 63 times for his country.
