Manchester City to introduce 'edible coffee cup' this season

The Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday announced that they will introduce an 'edible coffee cup' at Etihad Stadium ahead of their first home game against Norwich City. To welcome fans back, the Club is also offering half-price food and drink inside the stadium at the concourse and concessions between BST 1pm and 2pm for the opening fixture on Saturday.

"Alongside new food and beverage offerings, City are also introducing 100% recyclable and zero plastic beer cups and will trial an 'edible coffee cup' this season," PL club's website read. "For the first time on Campus, an 'edible coffee cup' will also be introduced. This fantastic and innovative solution provides an amazing solution to waste, just eat your cup! These will be trailed alongside our full barista service of hot drinks outside the stadium in City Square an opposite west entrance. Fans will have the option to put these cups into our composting waste stream, if preferred," the statement added.

As part of the City's commitment to eliminate all single-use plastics from catering operations and improve carbon impact even further, the Club also introduced an exciting, innovative, and market-leading paper beer cup. The aqueous paper cups, will be 100% plastic-free and manufactured from sustainable sourced paper & card, all of which will be fully recyclable. The cups will be collected throughout the stadium in the same manner as their predecessor via collection points and waste stackers and will exit via our dry mixed recycling waste stream to be 100% recycled. (ANI)

