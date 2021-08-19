Left Menu

Watford signs Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce

Watford signs Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce
Premier League club Watford signed Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahçe on Thursday on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old Tufan has played his whole professional career in Turkey and has made 63 appearances for his country.

"A holding midfielder with a range of passing and an eye for goal, the Hornets have beaten a host of Premier League and European clubs to Tufan's signature," the London club said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Tufan scored two goals in Turkey's 3-0 win over Norway in a World Cup qualifier in March.

Watford beat Aston Villa 3-2 in its season opener and will play at Brighton on Saturday.

