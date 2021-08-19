Soccer-Pedro becomes first player to cross Rome divide in 36 years

Spanish forward Pedro has become the first player in 36 years to directly cross the Rome divide by signing for Lazio after leaving rivals AS Roma, with a two-year deal announced on Thursday. The last player to move directly between the two Rome teams was goalkeeper Astutillo Malgioglio, who left Roma for Lazio in 1985.

Pedro will link up with new Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri again, having played under the Italian at Chelsea. Italian media said the 34-year-old Pedro left Roma after being released from his contract and has thus joined Lazio on a free transfer.

Advertisement

Pedro was a regular starter under Paulo Fonseca at Roma, making 40 appearances in all competitions, with six goals and seven assists, but new boss Jose Mourinho has deemed the Spaniard surplus to requirements. The forward will wear the number nine shirt for his new club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)