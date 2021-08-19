Golf-Nelly Korda and Sagstrom share women's Open lead

World number one and Olympic champion Nelly Korda held a share of the clubhouse lead at the British Women's Open at Carnoustie on Thursday after an opening-round 67. The American carded eight birdies although three dropped shots left her tied on five-under with Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom who dropped a shot at the 18th.

Korda is bidding to continue a sensational year having won the PGA Championship and Olympic gold, although she admitted after her round she was feeling a little jaded. "Honestly we didn't have much wind today. It was very chilly in the morning but other than that the wind kept calm and I took advantage of it," Korda told Sky Sports.

"I am a little tired but I will still give it my all these next few days. I will go home next week and sleep in my bed for the first time in six weeks so that'll be nice." South Korea's Kim Sei-young was also at five-under after 12 holes while Korda's compatriot Andrea Lee, ranked 143rd in the world, was at four-under for her round after 16 holes.

Last year's winner Sophia Popov was struggling at two-over after 12 holes after a double-bogey at the 10th hole.

