Tennis-Opelka, Kyrgios included in Team World for Laver Cup

American duo Reilly Opelka and John Isner along with Australia's Nick Kyrgios have been picked as the final players to represent Team World at next month's Laver Cup, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:49 IST
American duo Reilly Opelka and John Isner along with Australia's Nick Kyrgios have been picked as the final players to represent Team World at next month's Laver Cup, tournament organisers said on Thursday. The trio join Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, alongside Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

"Reilly had a great run last week in Toronto to reach the finals and I've been really impressed with his recent form," said Team World captain John McEnroe. Isner won the Atlanta Open last month and reached the semi-finals in Toronto.

"To be on a team with guys we're normally competing against is so different and so much fun. We come together so well as a group, the chemistry is awesome and it's such a great environment to be part of," said Isner. The Laver Cup pits six players from Team Europe against six from Team World, with four matches played each day (three singles and a doubles). Team Europe have won all the three editions so far.

This year's event will take place in Boston from Sept. 24-26.

