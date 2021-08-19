Junior national tennis: Saheb Sodhi upsets 7th seed Daksh Prasad to reach semifinals

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI): Unseeded Saheb Sodhi of Maharashtra upset 7th-seeded Dahsh Prasad of Madhya Pradesh 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5) to advance to the boys singles semifinals of the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior Under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championships 2021 here on Thursday.

Sodhi hit fluent groundstrokes and came up with some good volleys to win the first set 6-3 before Daksh Prasad fought back to take the second 6-4. The decider saw a close contest with Sodhi winning the tie-break 7-5 to emerge winner. The top-seed Chirag Duhan of Haryana once again played an up and down game but managed to get the better of the 8th seeded Aditya Nandal of Haryana in three sets.

Also advancing to the last four were third-seeded Denim Yadav and No.6 seed Yogee Panwar.

In the boys doubles finals, the top-seeded pair of Chirag Duhan and Sandesh Kurae (Maharashtra) will meet Munim Deep (MP) and Athreya Dhananjay (TN).

In the girl’s singles, the top four seeds moved into the semifinals. Top-seed Reshma Maruri of Karnataka and her sister Suhitha Maruri (the third seed) made it to the last four.

Results: Boys Singles: Quarterfinals: Chirag Duhan (Haryana) (S1) beat Aditya Nandal (Haryana) (S8) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Denim Yadav (MP) (S3) beat Dhruv Vikrambhai Hirpara (Guj) (S12) 1-0 (Retd); Yogee Panwar (S6) beat Daksh Ashok Agarwal (Maha) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; Saheb G Sodhi (Mah) beat Daksh Prasad (MP) (S7) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5).

Girls Singles - Quarterfinals: Reshma Maruri (Kar) (S1) beat Tejsavi Dabas (Del) (S7) 6-1, 6-4; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (TN) (S4) beat Riya Uboveja (Guj) (S8) 6-1, 6-2; Suhitha Maruri (Kar) (S3) beat Kaavya Palani (TN) (S10) 6-2, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture (Mah) (S2) beat Veda Raju Prapurna (TS) 5-0 (Retd).

Boys Doubles – Semifinals: Chirag Duhan/ Sandesh Kurale (S1) beat Yuvan Nandal (HR) / Yadav Denim (MP) 6-2, 3-6 (conceded); Munim Deep (MP) / Athreya Dhananjay (TN) beat Aditya Nandal (HR) / Prasad Daksh (MP) (S2) 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Girls Doubles – Semifinals: Reshma Maruri/ Suhitha Maruri (Kar) (S1) beat Janani Ramesh (TN) / Majgaive Kundali (UK) 6-4, 6-3; Akanksha Nittire / Kavya Khirwar beat Gaikaiwari Ruma (MH) / Uboveja Riya (GJ) 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7.

