FACTBOX-Rugby-Argentina v South Africa – Rugby Championship

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 22:00 IST
Factbox on Saturday’s Rugby Championship test between Argentina and South Africa: When: Aug. 21, 5 p.m. (1500 GMT)

Where: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (no spectators) Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant referees: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa), AJ Jacobs (South Africa) TMO: Tom Foley (England)

SOUTH AFRICA Coach: Jacques Nienaber

Captain: Siya Kolisi 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende , 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Marvin Orie, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Trevor Nyakane

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19-Nicolaas van Rensburg, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Dan du Preez, 22-Jaden Hendrikse, 23-Damian Willemse. ARGENTINA

Coach: Mario Ledesma Captain: Julian Montoya

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Ignacio Mendy, 13-Santiago Chocobares, 12-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11-Santiago Carreras, 10-Domingo Miotti, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Rodrigo Bruni, 7-Guido Petti, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Facundo Gigena, 18-Santiago Medrano, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21-Felipe Ezcurra, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Lucio Cinti.

OVERALL RECORD Played: 31

South Africa wins: 27 Draws: 1

Argentina wins: 3 LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2021 South Africa 32-12 Argentina Nelson Mandela Bay 2019 South Africa 24-18 Argentina Pretoria

2019 Argentina 13-46 South Africa Salta 2018 Argentina 32-19 South Africa Mendoza

2018 South Africa 34-21 Argentina Durban

