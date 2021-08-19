Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected during the Tokyo Olympics this month says she plans to apply for Polish sporting citizenship so that she can run for Poland. Tsimanouskaya, 24, was taken in by Warsaw when her coaches told her to return to Belarus from Japan following a dispute, an order she refused to obey fearing for her safety.

Tennis-Opelka, Kyrgios included in Team World for Laver Cup

American duo Reilly Opelka and John Isner along with Australia's Nick Kyrgios have been picked as the final players to represent Team World at next month's Laver Cup, tournament organisers said on Thursday. The trio join Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, alongside Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win

Shohei Ohtani tossed eight dominant innings and blasted his major league-leading 40th home run, carrying the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Ohtani (8-1) limited Detroit to one run on six hits while piling up eight strikeouts. Ohtani is 4-0 in five starts since the All-Star break.

Athletics-Already crowned 'the greatest', Felix takes a victory lap

Allyson Felix isn't done just yet. Just two weeks after she picked up gold in the 4X400m relay in Tokyo, her second of two medals from the 2020 Games to become the most decorated woman in track and field history, the 35-year-old American is returning to the track.

Golf-Reed withdraws from playoffs opener, Ryder Cup hopes take hit

Patrick Reed's hopes of qualifying for this year's U.S. Ryder Cup team took a hit as the former Masters champion withdrew from the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs in New Jersey before his early-morning tee time on Thursday. The decision marked the second consecutive week Reed has pulled out of a tournament before the opening round and leaves him with just the Aug. 26-29 BMW Championship in Maryland to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup.

Golf-Nelly Korda and Sagstrom share women's Open lead

World number one and Olympic champion Nelly Korda held a share of the clubhouse lead at the British Women's Open at Carnoustie on Thursday after an opening-round 67. The American carded eight birdies although three dropped shots left her tied on five-under with Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom who dropped a shot at the 18th.

Soccer-Barca look to reap unexpected benefits of Messi exit at Athletic

Barcelona learned last week that a future without Lionel Messi does not have to be so bleak and they will look to build on the greater team unity that was on display in their season-opener when they visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in LaLiga. While the Argentine's departure to Paris St Germain left Barca with a hole of roughly 50 goals per season and his rare ability to change a game in an instant, their dominant 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday indicated they could be stronger in other areas without being so beholden to their former captain.

Tennis-American Lepchenko provisionally suspended after failing drugs test

American Varvara Lepchenko has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping rule violation after the 35-year-old returned a positive test for a prohibited substance, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. Lepchenko provided a urine sample on July 12 during the Hungarian Grand Prix, which was found to contain metabolites of adrafinil and/or modafinil - both substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the ITF added.

Tennis-Osaka felt 'ungrateful' for her attitude to tennis

Naomi Osaka said she had felt "ungrateful" at times over the last year for not fully appreciating her life as one of the world's top tennis players. The world number two sealed a comeback victory over Coco Gauff at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, her first event outside the Olympics since withdrawing from the French Open in May.

Soccer-Man Utd great Law diagnosed with Alzheimer's, vascular dementia

Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia, the 81-year-old said in a statement https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/denis-law-issues-statement-over-alzheimers-and-vascular-dementia-diagnosis on Thursday. Striker Law, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1964 and is third on United's all-time list of corers with 237 goals in 404 matches behind Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney, said that the road ahead would be "hard, demanding, painful and ever changing.

