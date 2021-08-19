Left Menu

Junior Wrestling World C'ships: Bipasha wins silver, Sanju and Bhateri to play for gold

Indian grappler, Bipasha (76kg) won a silver medal, while Sanju Devi and Bhateri will play for gold in the 62kg and 65kg respectively at the Junior Wrestling World Championships, in Ufa, Russia on Thursday.

ANI | Ufa | Updated: 19-08-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 22:57 IST
Junior Wrestling World C'ships: Bipasha wins silver, Sanju and Bhateri to play for gold
Bipasha (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Indian grappler, Bipasha (76kg) won a silver medal, while Sanju Devi and Bhateri will play for gold in the 62kg and 65kg respectively at the Junior Wrestling World Championships, in Ufa, Russia on Thursday. Simran (50kg) and Sito (55kg) won bronze medals to add to India's tally. Arju forfeited her 68kg bronze play-off due to injury while Saneh in the 72kg category will play for bronze on Friday.

"#TeamIndia at Junior World Wrestling Championships, 2021 Women's Wrestling [Silver] Bipasha (76kg) [Bronze] Simran (50kg) [Bronze] Sito (55kg). Sanju Devi (62kg) & Bhateri (65 Kg) advance to the Finals while Saneh (72kg) will play for Bronze tomorrow," SAI Media tweeted. Bipasha lost her final by technical superiority to America's Kylie Renee Welker rather quickly. Sanju made a remarkable comeback as she was down 0-5 and then eventually defeated Azerbaijan's Birgul Soltanova by 8-5. She will fight for gold against Russia's Alina Kasabieva.

Bhateri in 65kg defeated Tunisia's Jlassi Khadija and Romania's Amina Roxana Capezan to reach the title match. She will be up against Irina Ringaci from Moldova. Simran defeated Belarus' Natallia Varakina by 7-3 to clinch 50kg bronze. Sito clinched 55kg bronze with a dominant technical superiority win over Turkey's Melda Derenkci. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021